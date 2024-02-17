Panasonic Carbon India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.04% YoY

Panasonic Carbon India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.25% & the profit increased by 35.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 6.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.15% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13% q-o-q & increased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹10.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 35.04% Y-o-Y.

Panasonic Carbon India Company has delivered -2.45% return in the last 1 week, 8.54% return in the last 6 months, and 7.26% YTD return.

Currently, the Panasonic Carbon India Company has a market cap of ₹237.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹548 & ₹285 respectively.

Panasonic Carbon India Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.02 13.2 -1.36% 13.46 -3.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.24 2.36 -5.15% 2.28 -2.02% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.18 0.18 +0.22% 0.2 -9.07% Total Operating Expense 9.09 9.72 -6.5% 10.51 -13.5% Operating Income 3.93 3.48 +13% 2.95 +33.23% Net Income Before Taxes 6.5 6.05 +7.41% 4.79 +35.62% Net Income 4.81 4.52 +6.41% 3.56 +35.04% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.02 9.42 +6.37% 7.42 +35.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.81Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹13.02Cr

