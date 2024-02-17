Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panasonic Carbon India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.04% YoY

Panasonic Carbon India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.04% YoY

Livemint

Revenue decreased by 3.25% YoY & profit increased by 35.04% YoY

Panasonic Carbon India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Panasonic Carbon India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.25% & the profit increased by 35.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 6.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.15% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13% q-o-q & increased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 10.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 35.04% Y-o-Y.

Panasonic Carbon India Company has delivered -2.45% return in the last 1 week, 8.54% return in the last 6 months, and 7.26% YTD return.

Currently, the Panasonic Carbon India Company has a market cap of 237.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 548 & 285 respectively.

Panasonic Carbon India Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.0213.2-1.36%13.46-3.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.242.36-5.15%2.28-2.02%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.18+0.22%0.2-9.07%
Total Operating Expense9.099.72-6.5%10.51-13.5%
Operating Income3.933.48+13%2.95+33.23%
Net Income Before Taxes6.56.05+7.41%4.79+35.62%
Net Income4.814.52+6.41%3.56+35.04%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.029.42+6.37%7.42+35.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.81Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.02Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.