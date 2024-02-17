Panasonic Carbon India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 35.04% YoY

Panasonic Carbon India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.25% & the profit increased by 35.04% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.36% and the profit increased by 6.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.15% q-o-q & decreased by 2.02% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13% q-o-q & increased by 33.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹10.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 35.04% Y-o-Y.
Panasonic Carbon India Company has delivered -2.45% return in the last 1 week, 8.54% return in the last 6 months, and 7.26% YTD return.
Currently, the Panasonic Carbon India Company has a market cap of ₹237.19 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹548 & ₹285 respectively.
Panasonic Carbon India Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.02
|13.2
|-1.36%
|13.46
|-3.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.24
|2.36
|-5.15%
|2.28
|-2.02%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.18
|0.18
|+0.22%
|0.2
|-9.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.09
|9.72
|-6.5%
|10.51
|-13.5%
|Operating Income
|3.93
|3.48
|+13%
|2.95
|+33.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.5
|6.05
|+7.41%
|4.79
|+35.62%
|Net Income
|4.81
|4.52
|+6.41%
|3.56
|+35.04%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.02
|9.42
|+6.37%
|7.42
|+35.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.81Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.02Cr
