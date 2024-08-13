Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.85% YOY

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live : Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. While the topline saw a decline of 18% year-over-year (YoY), the profit surged by an impressive 59.85% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.14% whereas the profit saw a substantial increase of 287.23%. This stark contrast highlights the company’s ability to manage costs effectively amidst declining sales.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 15.27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.4% YoY, indicating a focused effort to streamline operations and reduce costs in the short term.

Operating income was another bright spot, soaring by 1370.08% QoQ and increasing by 56.17% YoY, showcasing robust operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.52, marking a 60% increase YoY, further reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 6.95% return in the last week, 23.99% return in the last six months, and a 30.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market capitalization of ₹406.27 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹615 and ₹291.8 respectively, signifying its robust market position.

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.98 72.51 -13.14% 76.81 -18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.18 14.38 -15.27% 10.38 +17.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 1.01 -13.49% 0.81 +8.22% Total Operating Expense 58.52 72.21 -18.95% 73.96 -20.87% Operating Income 4.46 0.3 +1370.08% 2.86 +56.17% Net Income Before Taxes 5.64 1.23 +357.98% 3.46 +62.87% Net Income 4.14 1.07 +287.23% 2.59 +59.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.52 1.43 +286.01% 3.45 +60%