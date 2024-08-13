Hello User
Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.85% YOY

Livemint

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 18% YoY & profit increased by 59.85% YoY

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live : Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. While the topline saw a decline of 18% year-over-year (YoY), the profit surged by an impressive 59.85% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.14% whereas the profit saw a substantial increase of 287.23%. This stark contrast highlights the company’s ability to manage costs effectively amidst declining sales.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 15.27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.4% YoY, indicating a focused effort to streamline operations and reduce costs in the short term.

Operating income was another bright spot, soaring by 1370.08% QoQ and increasing by 56.17% YoY, showcasing robust operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.52, marking a 60% increase YoY, further reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 6.95% return in the last week, 23.99% return in the last six months, and a 30.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence.

Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market capitalization of 406.27 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at 615 and 291.8 respectively, signifying its robust market position.

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue62.9872.51-13.14%76.81-18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.1814.38-15.27%10.38+17.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.871.01-13.49%0.81+8.22%
Total Operating Expense58.5272.21-18.95%73.96-20.87%
Operating Income4.460.3+1370.08%2.86+56.17%
Net Income Before Taxes5.641.23+357.98%3.46+62.87%
Net Income4.141.07+287.23%2.59+59.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.521.43+286.01%3.45+60%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.14Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹62.98Cr

