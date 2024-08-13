Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.85% YOY

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live : Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. While the topline saw a decline of 18% year-over-year (YoY), the profit surged by an impressive 59.85% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.14% whereas the profit saw a substantial increase of 287.23%. This stark contrast highlights the company’s ability to manage costs effectively amidst declining sales.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 15.27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.4% YoY, indicating a focused effort to streamline operations and reduce costs in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was another bright spot, soaring by 1370.08% QoQ and increasing by 56.17% YoY, showcasing robust operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.52, marking a 60% increase YoY, further reflecting the company's strong profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 6.95% return in the last week, 23.99% return in the last six months, and a 30.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market capitalization of ₹406.27 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹615 and ₹291.8 respectively, signifying its robust market position.

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 62.98 72.51 -13.14% 76.81 -18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.18 14.38 -15.27% 10.38 +17.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.87 1.01 -13.49% 0.81 +8.22% Total Operating Expense 58.52 72.21 -18.95% 73.96 -20.87% Operating Income 4.46 0.3 +1370.08% 2.86 +56.17% Net Income Before Taxes 5.64 1.23 +357.98% 3.46 +62.87% Net Income 4.14 1.07 +287.23% 2.59 +59.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.52 1.43 +286.01% 3.45 +60%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.14Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹62.98Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar