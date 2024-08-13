Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 59.85% YOY

Panasonic Energy India Company Q1 Results Live : Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, revealing a mixed bag of financial performance. While the topline saw a decline of 18% year-over-year (YoY), the profit surged by an impressive 59.85% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 13.14% whereas the profit saw a substantial increase of 287.23%. This stark contrast highlights the company’s ability to manage costs effectively amidst declining sales.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a decline of 15.27% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but increased by 17.4% YoY, indicating a focused effort to streamline operations and reduce costs in the short term.
Operating income was another bright spot, soaring by 1370.08% QoQ and increasing by 56.17% YoY, showcasing robust operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.52, marking a 60% increase YoY, further reflecting the company's strong profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 6.95% return in the last week, 23.99% return in the last six months, and a 30.39% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, indicating strong investor confidence.
Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market capitalization of ₹406.27 Cr. The company’s 52-week high and low stand at ₹615 and ₹291.8 respectively, signifying its robust market position.
Panasonic Energy India Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|62.98
|72.51
|-13.14%
|76.81
|-18%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.18
|14.38
|-15.27%
|10.38
|+17.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.87
|1.01
|-13.49%
|0.81
|+8.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|58.52
|72.21
|-18.95%
|73.96
|-20.87%
|Operating Income
|4.46
|0.3
|+1370.08%
|2.86
|+56.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.64
|1.23
|+357.98%
|3.46
|+62.87%
|Net Income
|4.14
|1.07
|+287.23%
|2.59
|+59.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.52
|1.43
|+286.01%
|3.45
|+60%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.14Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹62.98Cr
