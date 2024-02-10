Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY
Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY & profit at ₹4.52Cr
Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.58% & the profit came at ₹4.52cr. It is noteworthy that Panasonic Energy India Company had declared a loss of ₹1.58cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.33%.