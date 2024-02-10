Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY

Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.58% & the profit came at ₹4.52cr. It is noteworthy that Panasonic Energy India Company had declared a loss of ₹1.58cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.25% q-o-q & increased by 311.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹6.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 385.78% Y-o-Y.

Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 12.51% return in the last 1 week, 35.05% return in the last 6 months, and 7.58% YTD return.

Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market cap of ₹335.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹489 & ₹200.6 respectively.

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 74.74 68.36 +9.33% 65.8 +13.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.98 11.57 +3.56% 12.38 -3.19% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.95 0.96 -0.68% 0.73 +29.97% Total Operating Expense 69.26 64.45 +7.46% 68.4 +1.26% Operating Income 5.48 3.91 +40.25% -2.6 +311.15% Net Income Before Taxes 6.16 4.63 +32.97% -2.18 +382.19% Net Income 4.52 3.46 +30.63% -1.58 +385.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.03 4.62 +30.52% -2.11 +385.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹74.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!