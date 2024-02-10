 Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY
Back Back

Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at ₹4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY

 Livemint

Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY & profit at ₹4.52Cr

Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.58% & the profit came at 4.52cr. It is noteworthy that Panasonic Energy India Company had declared a loss of 1.58cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.33%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 40.25% q-o-q & increased by 311.15% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 6.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 385.78% Y-o-Y.

Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 12.51% return in the last 1 week, 35.05% return in the last 6 months, and 7.58% YTD return.

Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market cap of 335.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 489 & 200.6 respectively.

Panasonic Energy India Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue74.7468.36+9.33%65.8+13.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.9811.57+3.56%12.38-3.19%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.950.96-0.68%0.73+29.97%
Total Operating Expense69.2664.45+7.46%68.4+1.26%
Operating Income5.483.91+40.25%-2.6+311.15%
Net Income Before Taxes6.164.63+32.97%-2.18+382.19%
Net Income4.523.46+30.63%-1.58+385.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.034.62+30.52%-2.11+385.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹74.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 Feb 2024, 03:43 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App