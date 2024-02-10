Panasonic Energy India Company Q3 FY24 results: profit at 4.52Cr, Revenue increased by 13.58% YoY

Panasonic Energy India Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 13.58% & the profit came at ₹4.52cr. It is noteworthy that Panasonic Energy India Company had declared a loss of ₹1.58cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.33%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 3.19% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 40.25% q-o-q & increased by 311.15% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹6.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 385.78% Y-o-Y.
Panasonic Energy India Company has delivered a 12.51% return in the last 1 week, 35.05% return in the last 6 months, and 7.58% YTD return.
Currently, Panasonic Energy India Company has a market cap of ₹335.21 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹489 & ₹200.6 respectively.
Panasonic Energy India Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|74.74
|68.36
|+9.33%
|65.8
|+13.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.98
|11.57
|+3.56%
|12.38
|-3.19%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.95
|0.96
|-0.68%
|0.73
|+29.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.26
|64.45
|+7.46%
|68.4
|+1.26%
|Operating Income
|5.48
|3.91
|+40.25%
|-2.6
|+311.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.16
|4.63
|+32.97%
|-2.18
|+382.19%
|Net Income
|4.52
|3.46
|+30.63%
|-1.58
|+385.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.03
|4.62
|+30.52%
|-2.11
|+385.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹74.74Cr
