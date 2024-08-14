Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1326.83% YOY

Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 8.61% YoY & profit increased by 1326.83% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live
Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live

Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live: Panchmahal Steel declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 1326.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 21.67%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to significantly improve profitability despite a reduction in revenue.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.88% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has managed to control its SG&A expenses effectively on an annual basis, although there has been a slight increase in the recent quarter.

The operating income was down by 8.56% q-o-q and increased by 42.3% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while there has been a short-term decline in operating income, the company has made substantial gains compared to the same period last year.

The EPS is 1 for Q1, which increased by 1328.57% Y-o-Y. This remarkable increase in earnings per share is a testament to the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.

Panchmahal Steel has delivered an impressive 11.08% return in the last 1 week, 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.96% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market and investor confidence in its growth prospects.

Currently, Panchmahal Steel has a market cap of 415.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 259.9 & 102.6 respectively. These metrics indicate the company's market valuation and trading range over the past year.

Panchmahal Steel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue98.1398.5-0.38%107.37-8.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.595.46+2.25%5.75-2.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.012.04-1.16%2.01-0.11%
Total Operating Expense94.8594.92-0.07%105.07-9.72%
Operating Income3.273.58-8.56%2.3+42.3%
Net Income Before Taxes2.573.25-20.94%0.17+1440.96%
Net Income1.912.44-21.67%0.13+1326.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.28-21.88%0.07+1328.57%
FAQs
₹1.91Cr
₹98.13Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
