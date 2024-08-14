Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1326.83% YOY

Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live: Panchmahal Steel declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 1326.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 21.67%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to significantly improve profitability despite a reduction in revenue.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.88% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has managed to control its SG&A expenses effectively on an annual basis, although there has been a slight increase in the recent quarter.

The operating income was down by 8.56% q-o-q and increased by 42.3% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while there has been a short-term decline in operating income, the company has made substantial gains compared to the same period last year.

The EPS is ₹1 for Q1, which increased by 1328.57% Y-o-Y. This remarkable increase in earnings per share is a testament to the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.

Panchmahal Steel has delivered an impressive 11.08% return in the last 1 week, 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.96% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market and investor confidence in its growth prospects.

Currently, Panchmahal Steel has a market cap of ₹415.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹259.9 & ₹102.6 respectively. These metrics indicate the company's market valuation and trading range over the past year.

Panchmahal Steel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 98.13 98.5 -0.38% 107.37 -8.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.59 5.46 +2.25% 5.75 -2.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.01 2.04 -1.16% 2.01 -0.11% Total Operating Expense 94.85 94.92 -0.07% 105.07 -9.72% Operating Income 3.27 3.58 -8.56% 2.3 +42.3% Net Income Before Taxes 2.57 3.25 -20.94% 0.17 +1440.96% Net Income 1.91 2.44 -21.67% 0.13 +1326.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 1 1.28 -21.88% 0.07 +1328.57%