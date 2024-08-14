Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 1326.83% YOY

Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live : Panchmahal Steel Q1 Results Live: Panchmahal Steel declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 1326.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.38% and the profit decreased by 21.67%. This mixed performance highlights the company's ability to significantly improve profitability despite a reduction in revenue.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.25% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 2.88% year-on-year. This indicates that the company has managed to control its SG&A expenses effectively on an annual basis, although there has been a slight increase in the recent quarter.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The operating income was down by 8.56% q-o-q and increased by 42.3% Y-o-Y. This suggests that while there has been a short-term decline in operating income, the company has made substantial gains compared to the same period last year.
The EPS is ₹1 for Q1, which increased by 1328.57% Y-o-Y. This remarkable increase in earnings per share is a testament to the company's improved profitability and efficient cost management.
Panchmahal Steel has delivered an impressive 11.08% return in the last 1 week, 51.13% return in the last 6 months, and a 45.96% year-to-date return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market and investor confidence in its growth prospects.
Currently, Panchmahal Steel has a market cap of ₹415.05 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹259.9 & ₹102.6 respectively. These metrics indicate the company's market valuation and trading range over the past year.
Panchmahal Steel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|98.13
|98.5
|-0.38%
|107.37
|-8.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.59
|5.46
|+2.25%
|5.75
|-2.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.01
|2.04
|-1.16%
|2.01
|-0.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|94.85
|94.92
|-0.07%
|105.07
|-9.72%
|Operating Income
|3.27
|3.58
|-8.56%
|2.3
|+42.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.57
|3.25
|-20.94%
|0.17
|+1440.96%
|Net Income
|1.91
|2.44
|-21.67%
|0.13
|+1326.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1
|1.28
|-21.88%
|0.07
|+1328.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.91Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹98.13Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar