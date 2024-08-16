Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.21% YoY

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live : Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Panchsheel Organics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 5.78%, while the profit increased by 1.21% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.68%, but the profit showcased a significant increase of 23.35%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 8.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 21.01% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively in the short term, although annual expenses have surged.

Operating income for Panchsheel Organics was down by 6.7% QoQ and decreased by 13.34% YoY. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.6, which represents a decrease of 10.03% YoY. Despite the drop in EPS, the company's overall profitability and revenue growth remain positive indicators.

Panchsheel Organics has delivered impressive returns over multiple periods, with a 9.33% return in the last week, a 35.75% return over the last six months, and a 44.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and market confidence.

Currently, Panchsheel Organics boasts a market capitalization of ₹374.37 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹290 and a 52-week low of ₹160, showcasing significant investor interest and stock price volatility.

Panchsheel Organics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.05 31.27 -16.68% 24.63 +5.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.64 1.79 -8.66% 1.35 +21.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.54 0.56 -3.46% 0.38 +40.76% Total Operating Expense 22.16 27.1 -18.22% 20.14 +10.04% Operating Income 3.89 4.17 -6.7% 4.49 -13.34% Net Income Before Taxes 4.57 4.25 +7.58% 4.52 +1.03% Net Income 3.43 2.78 +23.35% 3.39 +1.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.6 2.11 +23.22% 2.89 -10.03%