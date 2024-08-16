Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.21% YoY

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live : Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Panchsheel Organics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 5.78%, while the profit increased by 1.21% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.68%, but the profit showcased a significant increase of 23.35%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 8.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 21.01% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively in the short term, although annual expenses have surged.
Operating income for Panchsheel Organics was down by 6.7% QoQ and decreased by 13.34% YoY. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹2.6, which represents a decrease of 10.03% YoY. Despite the drop in EPS, the company's overall profitability and revenue growth remain positive indicators.
Panchsheel Organics has delivered impressive returns over multiple periods, with a 9.33% return in the last week, a 35.75% return over the last six months, and a 44.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and market confidence.
Currently, Panchsheel Organics boasts a market capitalization of ₹374.37 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹290 and a 52-week low of ₹160, showcasing significant investor interest and stock price volatility.
Panchsheel Organics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.05
|31.27
|-16.68%
|24.63
|+5.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.64
|1.79
|-8.66%
|1.35
|+21.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.54
|0.56
|-3.46%
|0.38
|+40.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|22.16
|27.1
|-18.22%
|20.14
|+10.04%
|Operating Income
|3.89
|4.17
|-6.7%
|4.49
|-13.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.57
|4.25
|+7.58%
|4.52
|+1.03%
|Net Income
|3.43
|2.78
|+23.35%
|3.39
|+1.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.6
|2.11
|+23.22%
|2.89
|-10.03%
