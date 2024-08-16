Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.21% YoY

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Profit Rises by 1.21% YoY

Livemint

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 5.78% YoY & profit increased by 1.21% YoY

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live

Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live : Panchsheel Organics Q1 Results Live: Panchsheel Organics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase of 5.78%, while the profit increased by 1.21% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 16.68%, but the profit showcased a significant increase of 23.35%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses declined by 8.66% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), but increased by 21.01% YoY. This indicates a strategic effort to manage costs effectively in the short term, although annual expenses have surged.

Operating income for Panchsheel Organics was down by 6.7% QoQ and decreased by 13.34% YoY. This reflects the challenges faced by the company in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating market conditions.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 2.6, which represents a decrease of 10.03% YoY. Despite the drop in EPS, the company's overall profitability and revenue growth remain positive indicators.

Panchsheel Organics has delivered impressive returns over multiple periods, with a 9.33% return in the last week, a 35.75% return over the last six months, and a 44.92% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance and market confidence.

Currently, Panchsheel Organics boasts a market capitalization of 374.37 Crore. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 290 and a 52-week low of 160, showcasing significant investor interest and stock price volatility.

Panchsheel Organics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.0531.27-16.68%24.63+5.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.641.79-8.66%1.35+21.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.540.56-3.46%0.38+40.76%
Total Operating Expense22.1627.1-18.22%20.14+10.04%
Operating Income3.894.17-6.7%4.49-13.34%
Net Income Before Taxes4.574.25+7.58%4.52+1.03%
Net Income3.432.78+23.35%3.39+1.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.62.11+23.22%2.89-10.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.43Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.05Cr

