Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.78% YoY

Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.78% YoY

Livemint

Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 83.07% YoY & profit decreased by 89.78% YoY

Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Panorama Studios International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 83.07% & the profit decreased by 89.78% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.31% and the profit increased by 10.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.08% q-o-q & decreased by 23.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.15% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.74 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

Panorama Studios International has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 207.95% return in the last 6 months and 92.79% YTD return.

Currently, Panorama Studios International has a market cap of 843.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of 723 & 91 respectively.

Panorama Studios International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue33.1552.04-36.31%195.73-83.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.491.46+2.08%1.95-23.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.270.22+21.77%0.19+41%
Total Operating Expense28.6240.95-30.12%151.52-81.11%
Operating Income4.5311.09-59.15%44.21-89.75%
Net Income Before Taxes3.259.74-66.59%43.88-92.58%
Net Income3.43.08+10.53%33.31-89.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.742.49+10.01%26.76-89.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹33.15Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.