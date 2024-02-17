Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.78% YoY

Panorama Studios International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 83.07% & the profit decreased by 89.78% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.31% and the profit increased by 10.53%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.08% q-o-q & decreased by 23.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 59.15% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.74 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

Panorama Studios International has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 207.95% return in the last 6 months and 92.79% YTD return.

Currently, Panorama Studios International has a market cap of ₹843.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹723 & ₹91 respectively.

Panorama Studios International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 33.15 52.04 -36.31% 195.73 -83.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.49 1.46 +2.08% 1.95 -23.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.27 0.22 +21.77% 0.19 +41% Total Operating Expense 28.62 40.95 -30.12% 151.52 -81.11% Operating Income 4.53 11.09 -59.15% 44.21 -89.75% Net Income Before Taxes 3.25 9.74 -66.59% 43.88 -92.58% Net Income 3.4 3.08 +10.53% 33.31 -89.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.74 2.49 +10.01% 26.76 -89.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹33.15Cr

