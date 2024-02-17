Panorama Studios International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 89.78% YoY

Panorama Studios International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 83.07% & the profit decreased by 89.78% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 36.31% and the profit increased by 10.53%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.08% q-o-q & decreased by 23.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 59.15% q-o-q & decreased by 89.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.74 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.
Panorama Studios International has delivered -4.72% return in the last 1 week, 207.95% return in the last 6 months and 92.79% YTD return.
Currently, Panorama Studios International has a market cap of ₹843.83 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹723 & ₹91 respectively.
Panorama Studios International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|33.15
|52.04
|-36.31%
|195.73
|-83.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.49
|1.46
|+2.08%
|1.95
|-23.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.27
|0.22
|+21.77%
|0.19
|+41%
|Total Operating Expense
|28.62
|40.95
|-30.12%
|151.52
|-81.11%
|Operating Income
|4.53
|11.09
|-59.15%
|44.21
|-89.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.25
|9.74
|-66.59%
|43.88
|-92.58%
|Net Income
|3.4
|3.08
|+10.53%
|33.31
|-89.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.74
|2.49
|+10.01%
|26.76
|-89.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹33.15Cr
