Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 115.16% YOY

Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 115.16% YOY

Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : Paradeep Phosphates declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.45% & the profit increased by 115.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.58% and the profit decreased by 80.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.62% q-o-q & increased by 5.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.26 for Q4 which increased by 76.16% Y-o-Y.

Paradeep Phosphates has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 15.16% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return.

Currently the Paradeep Phosphates has a market cap of 5850.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of 85.9 & 51.65 respectively.

Paradeep Phosphates Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2242.742595.03-13.58%3643.94-38.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total57.8855.86+3.62%54.66+5.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization57.8155.16+4.8%50.47+14.54%
Total Operating Expense2152.462367.7-9.09%3518.01-38.82%
Operating Income90.28227.33-60.29%125.93-28.31%
Net Income Before Taxes26.24153.51-82.91%30.57-14.16%
Net Income21.5108.92-80.26%9.99+115.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.261.34-80.6%0.15+76.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2242.74Cr

