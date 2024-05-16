Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 115.16% YOY

Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : Paradeep Phosphates declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.45% & the profit increased by 115.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.58% and the profit decreased by 80.26%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.62% q-o-q & increased by 5.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.31% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q4 which increased by 76.16% Y-o-Y.

Paradeep Phosphates has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 15.16% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return.

Currently the Paradeep Phosphates has a market cap of ₹5850.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.9 & ₹51.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paradeep Phosphates Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2242.74 2595.03 -13.58% 3643.94 -38.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 57.88 55.86 +3.62% 54.66 +5.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 57.81 55.16 +4.8% 50.47 +14.54% Total Operating Expense 2152.46 2367.7 -9.09% 3518.01 -38.82% Operating Income 90.28 227.33 -60.29% 125.93 -28.31% Net Income Before Taxes 26.24 153.51 -82.91% 30.57 -14.16% Net Income 21.5 108.92 -80.26% 9.99 +115.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.26 1.34 -80.6% 0.15 +76.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2242.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!