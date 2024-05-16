Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 115.16% YOY

Paradeep Phosphates Q4 Results Live : Paradeep Phosphates declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 38.45% & the profit increased by 115.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 13.58% and the profit decreased by 80.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.62% q-o-q & increased by 5.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.29% q-o-q & decreased by 28.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.26 for Q4 which increased by 76.16% Y-o-Y.
Paradeep Phosphates has delivered 7.16% return in the last 1 week, 15.16% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return.
Currently the Paradeep Phosphates has a market cap of ₹5850.11 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹85.9 & ₹51.65 respectively.
Paradeep Phosphates Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2242.74
|2595.03
|-13.58%
|3643.94
|-38.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|57.88
|55.86
|+3.62%
|54.66
|+5.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|57.81
|55.16
|+4.8%
|50.47
|+14.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|2152.46
|2367.7
|-9.09%
|3518.01
|-38.82%
|Operating Income
|90.28
|227.33
|-60.29%
|125.93
|-28.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.24
|153.51
|-82.91%
|30.57
|-14.16%
|Net Income
|21.5
|108.92
|-80.26%
|9.99
|+115.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.26
|1.34
|-80.6%
|0.15
|+76.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2242.74Cr
