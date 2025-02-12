Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 44.5% YOY, profit at ₹1.21 crore and revenue at ₹40.22 crore

Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025:Parnax Lab declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 21.12% year-on-year, with revenue reported at ₹40.22 crore. Profit also saw a substantial decline, falling by 44.5% to ₹1.21 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Parnax Lab's revenue declined by 16.83%, while profit decreased even more sharply by 64.52%. This downward trend highlights the challenges the company is facing in the current market environment.

Despite these setbacks, the Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight improvement, declining by 7.35% quarter-on-quarter and by 2.41% year-on-year. This reduction may offer some relief as the company strives to manage costs.

The operating income for the quarter also took a hit, down by 53.11% quarter-on-quarter and down 40.57% year-on-year, signaling a tough period for Parnax Lab.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.06, reflecting a decrease of 44.21% year-on-year, further indicating the company's struggle to maintain profitability.

Parnax Lab has experienced a mixed performance in the market, delivering a return of 3.31% over the past week, 54.26% over the last six months, but a decline of 12.77% year-to-date.

Currently, Parnax Lab holds a market capitalization of ₹0 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹193.5 and a low of ₹81, reflecting volatility in its stock price.

Parnax Lab Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 40.22 48.36 -16.83% 50.99 -21.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.67 6.12 -7.35% 5.81 -2.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.79 1.94 -7.73% 1.78 +0.56% Total Operating Expense 37.73 43.06 -12.38% 46.8 -19.38% Operating Income 2.49 5.31 -53.11% 4.19 -40.57% Net Income Before Taxes 1.45 4.87 -70.23% 2.94 -50.68% Net Income 1.21 3.41 -64.52% 2.18 -44.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.06 2.97 -64.31% 1.9 -44.21%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

