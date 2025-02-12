Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 44.5% YOY, profit at ₹1.21 crore and revenue at ₹40.22 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025:Parnax Lab declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 21.12% year-on-year, with revenue reported at 40.22 crore. Profit also saw a substantial decline, falling by 44.5% to 1.21 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Parnax Lab's revenue declined by 16.83%, while profit decreased even more sharply by 64.52%. This downward trend highlights the challenges the company is facing in the current market environment.

Despite these setbacks, the Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight improvement, declining by 7.35% quarter-on-quarter and by 2.41% year-on-year. This reduction may offer some relief as the company strives to manage costs.

The operating income for the quarter also took a hit, down by 53.11% quarter-on-quarter and down 40.57% year-on-year, signaling a tough period for Parnax Lab.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.06, reflecting a decrease of 44.21% year-on-year, further indicating the company's struggle to maintain profitability.

Parnax Lab has experienced a mixed performance in the market, delivering a return of 3.31% over the past week, 54.26% over the last six months, but a decline of 12.77% year-to-date.

Currently, Parnax Lab holds a market capitalization of 0 Cr, with a 52-week high of 193.5 and a low of 81, reflecting volatility in its stock price.

Parnax Lab Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue40.2248.36-16.83%50.99-21.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.676.12-7.35%5.81-2.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.791.94-7.73%1.78+0.56%
Total Operating Expense37.7343.06-12.38%46.8-19.38%
Operating Income2.495.31-53.11%4.19-40.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1.454.87-70.23%2.94-50.68%
Net Income1.213.41-64.52%2.18-44.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.062.97-64.31%1.9-44.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.21Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹40.22Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
