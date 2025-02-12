Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 44.5% YOY, profit at ₹1.21 crore and revenue at ₹40.22 crore

Parnax Lab Q3 Results 2025:Parnax Lab declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 21.12% year-on-year, with revenue reported at ₹40.22 crore. Profit also saw a substantial decline, falling by 44.5% to ₹1.21 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Parnax Lab's revenue declined by 16.83%, while profit decreased even more sharply by 64.52%. This downward trend highlights the challenges the company is facing in the current market environment.
Despite these setbacks, the Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a slight improvement, declining by 7.35% quarter-on-quarter and by 2.41% year-on-year. This reduction may offer some relief as the company strives to manage costs.
The operating income for the quarter also took a hit, down by 53.11% quarter-on-quarter and down 40.57% year-on-year, signaling a tough period for Parnax Lab.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.06, reflecting a decrease of 44.21% year-on-year, further indicating the company's struggle to maintain profitability.
Parnax Lab has experienced a mixed performance in the market, delivering a return of 3.31% over the past week, 54.26% over the last six months, but a decline of 12.77% year-to-date.
Currently, Parnax Lab holds a market capitalization of ₹0 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹193.5 and a low of ₹81, reflecting volatility in its stock price.
Parnax Lab Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|40.22
|48.36
|-16.83%
|50.99
|-21.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.67
|6.12
|-7.35%
|5.81
|-2.41%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.79
|1.94
|-7.73%
|1.78
|+0.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|37.73
|43.06
|-12.38%
|46.8
|-19.38%
|Operating Income
|2.49
|5.31
|-53.11%
|4.19
|-40.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.45
|4.87
|-70.23%
|2.94
|-50.68%
|Net Income
|1.21
|3.41
|-64.52%
|2.18
|-44.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.06
|2.97
|-64.31%
|1.9
|-44.21%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.21Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹40.22Cr