Parshva Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 72.02% YOY
Parshva Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 40.09% YoY & profit increased by 72.02% YoY
Parshva Enterprises, a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in their topline with a 40.09% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a substantial rise of 72.02% YoY, showcasing their strong financial performance.