Parshva Enterprises Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 72.02% YOY

Parshva Enterprises , a leading company in the industry, has announced their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The company witnessed a significant growth in their topline with a 40.09% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, the company's profit also saw a substantial rise of 72.02% YoY, showcasing their strong financial performance.

When compared to the previous quarter, Parshva Enterprises experienced a growth of 21.86% in revenue and a 46.99% increase in profit. This demonstrates the company's ability to consistently deliver positive results and drive growth in their operations.

One of the key contributing factors to Parshva Enterprises' success was the decline in Selling, general & administrative expenses, which decreased by 9.43% q-o-q and 6.62% Y-o-Y. This cost management strategy has helped the company improve its profitability and increase its bottom line.

Moreover, the operating income of Parshva Enterprises showed a significant improvement, rising by 31.53% q-o-q and 57.23% Y-o-Y. This highlights the company's operational efficiency and effective utilization of its resources.

In terms of earnings per share (EPS), Parshva Enterprises reported a value of ₹0.07 for Q2 FY24, representing a remarkable increase of 75% Y-o-Y. This indicates that the company is generating more earnings for its shareholders and creating value through its operations.

Apart from the financial results, Parshva Enterprises has also delivered impressive returns to its investors. Over the last 1 week, the company has provided a return of 11.93%. Additionally, in the last 6 months, investors have gained a return of 14.01%. Furthermore, the company has delivered a year-to-date return of 6.52%, showcasing its ability to generate consistent returns for its shareholders.

Currently, Parshva Enterprises has a market capitalization of ₹191.35 Cr and its 52-week high/low stands at ₹235.25 and ₹147.25 respectively. This signifies the market's confidence in the company's performance and its potential for future growth.

Parshva Enterprises Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.55 4.55 +21.86% 3.96 +40.09% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.07 0.07 -9.43% 0.07 -6.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -0% 0 +118.92% Total Operating Expense 5.42 4.46 +21.66% 3.88 +39.74% Operating Income 0.12 0.09 +31.53% 0.08 +57.23% Net Income Before Taxes 0.09 0.07 +39.38% 0.06 +63.24% Net Income 0.07 0.05 +46.99% 0.04 +72.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.07 0.05 +40% 0.04 +75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.07Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.55Cr

