Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 89.75% YOY

Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 89.75% YOY

Livemint

Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 223.41% YoY & loss decreased by 89.75% YoY

Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Parsvnath Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 223.41% & the loss decreased by 89.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 83.1% and the loss decreased by 77.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.36% q-o-q & increased by 292.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.38 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

Parsvnath Developers has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 93.38% return in last 6 months and 35.81% YTD return.

Currently the Parsvnath Developers has a market cap of 635.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of 17.1 & 6 respectively.

Parsvnath Developers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue207.75113.46+83.1%64.24+223.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.673.45+6.23%3.13+17.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.6614.48+1.3%13.55+8.22%
Total Operating Expense169.95123.64+37.45%83.85+102.68%
Operating Income37.8-10.18+471.36%-19.61+292.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-16.49-74.87+77.97%-111.93+85.27%
Net Income-16.49-74.85+77.98%-160.82+89.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.38-1.71+77.84%-3.71+89.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-16.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹207.75Cr

