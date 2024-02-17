Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 89.75% YOY

Parsvnath Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 223.41% & the loss decreased by 89.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 83.1% and the loss decreased by 77.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 471.36% q-o-q & increased by 292.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.38 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.
Parsvnath Developers has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 93.38% return in last 6 months and 35.81% YTD return.
Currently the Parsvnath Developers has a market cap of ₹635.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹17.1 & ₹6 respectively.
Parsvnath Developers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|207.75
|113.46
|+83.1%
|64.24
|+223.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.67
|3.45
|+6.23%
|3.13
|+17.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.66
|14.48
|+1.3%
|13.55
|+8.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|169.95
|123.64
|+37.45%
|83.85
|+102.68%
|Operating Income
|37.8
|-10.18
|+471.36%
|-19.61
|+292.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-16.49
|-74.87
|+77.97%
|-111.93
|+85.27%
|Net Income
|-16.49
|-74.85
|+77.98%
|-160.82
|+89.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.38
|-1.71
|+77.84%
|-3.71
|+89.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-16.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹207.75Cr
