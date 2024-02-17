Parsvnath Developers Q3 FY24 Results Live : loss falls by 89.75% YOY

Parsvnath Developers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 223.41% & the loss decreased by 89.75% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 83.1% and the loss decreased by 77.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.23% q-o-q & increased by 17.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 471.36% q-o-q & increased by 292.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.38 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 89.76% Y-o-Y.

Parsvnath Developers has delivered -7.59% return in the last 1 week, 93.38% return in last 6 months and 35.81% YTD return.

Currently the Parsvnath Developers has a market cap of ₹635.36 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹17.1 & ₹6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Parsvnath Developers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 207.75 113.46 +83.1% 64.24 +223.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.67 3.45 +6.23% 3.13 +17.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.66 14.48 +1.3% 13.55 +8.22% Total Operating Expense 169.95 123.64 +37.45% 83.85 +102.68% Operating Income 37.8 -10.18 +471.36% -19.61 +292.75% Net Income Before Taxes -16.49 -74.87 +77.97% -111.93 +85.27% Net Income -16.49 -74.85 +77.98% -160.82 +89.75% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.38 -1.71 +77.84% -3.71 +89.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-16.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹207.75Cr

