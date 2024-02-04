Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 13.59% YOY

Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.04% & the profit decreased by 13.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.3% and the profit increased by 194.49%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.64% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 180.35% q-o-q & decreased by 16.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.

Pasupati Acrylon has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 45.58% return in the last 6 months, and 14.44% YTD return.

Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market cap of ₹381.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹47 & ₹22.35 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pasupati Acrylon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 156.06 122.59 +27.3% 192.77 -19.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.48 6.02 +7.64% 6.52 -0.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.55 1.41 +9.93% 1.54 +0.65% Total Operating Expense 145.14 136.18 +6.58% 179.62 -19.2% Operating Income 10.92 -13.59 +180.35% 13.15 -16.96% Net Income Before Taxes 12.69 -12.52 +201.36% 14.24 -10.88% Net Income 9.09 -9.62 +194.49% 10.52 -13.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.02 -1.08 +194.44% 1.18 -13.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹156.06Cr

