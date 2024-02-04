Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 13.59% YOY

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 13.59% YOY

Livemint

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 19.04% YoY & profit decreased by 13.59% YoY

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.04% & the profit decreased by 13.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.3% and the profit increased by 194.49%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.64% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 180.35% q-o-q & decreased by 16.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.

Pasupati Acrylon has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 45.58% return in the last 6 months, and 14.44% YTD return.

Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market cap of 381.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 47 & 22.35 respectively.

Pasupati Acrylon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue156.06122.59+27.3%192.77-19.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.486.02+7.64%6.52-0.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.551.41+9.93%1.54+0.65%
Total Operating Expense145.14136.18+6.58%179.62-19.2%
Operating Income10.92-13.59+180.35%13.15-16.96%
Net Income Before Taxes12.69-12.52+201.36%14.24-10.88%
Net Income9.09-9.62+194.49%10.52-13.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.02-1.08+194.44%1.18-13.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹156.06Cr

