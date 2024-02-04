Pasupati Acrylon Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit falls by 13.59% YOY

Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 02 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 19.04% & the profit decreased by 13.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 27.3% and the profit increased by 194.49%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.64% q-o-q & decreased by 0.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 180.35% q-o-q & decreased by 16.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.02 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 13.56% Y-o-Y.
Pasupati Acrylon has delivered 4.9% return in the last 1 week, 45.58% return in the last 6 months, and 14.44% YTD return.
Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market cap of ₹381.49 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹47 & ₹22.35 respectively.
Pasupati Acrylon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|156.06
|122.59
|+27.3%
|192.77
|-19.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.48
|6.02
|+7.64%
|6.52
|-0.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.55
|1.41
|+9.93%
|1.54
|+0.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|145.14
|136.18
|+6.58%
|179.62
|-19.2%
|Operating Income
|10.92
|-13.59
|+180.35%
|13.15
|-16.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|12.69
|-12.52
|+201.36%
|14.24
|-10.88%
|Net Income
|9.09
|-9.62
|+194.49%
|10.52
|-13.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.02
|-1.08
|+194.44%
|1.18
|-13.56%
Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches
Answer today's question below!
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹9.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹156.06Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!