Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results 2025:Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 11.41% year-on-year, with profit rising by 11.44% to reach ₹10.13 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹173.87 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw significant growth, increasing by 39.72%, while profit surged by an impressive 271.06%. This reflects Pasupati Acrylon's solid operational framework and market positioning.

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed an upward trend, rising by 9.8% quarter-on-quarter and 12.35% year-on-year. Such increases in expenses are something the company is monitoring closely.

Notably, the operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 440.37% quarter-on-quarter, along with a 7.88% year-on-year rise. This indicates strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.14, marking an increase of 11.76% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Pasupati Acrylon has delivered a -5.73% return over the last week, a slight 0.12% return over the past six months, and a -2.02% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock market performance.

Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market capitalization of ₹398.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹70.98 and a low of ₹33.5. Investors will be looking closely at how the company navigates the market in the coming quarters.

Pasupati Acrylon Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 173.87 124.44 +39.72% 156.06 +11.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.28 6.63 +9.8% 6.48 +12.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.49 1.48 +0.68% 1.55 -3.87% Total Operating Expense 162.09 122.26 +32.58% 145.14 +11.68% Operating Income 11.78 2.18 +440.37% 10.92 +7.88% Net Income Before Taxes 13.65 3.72 +266.94% 12.69 +7.57% Net Income 10.13 2.73 +271.06% 9.09 +11.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.14 0.31 +267.74% 1.02 +11.76%