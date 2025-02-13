Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results 2025:Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 11.41% year-on-year, with profit rising by 11.44% to reach ₹10.13 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹173.87 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw significant growth, increasing by 39.72%, while profit surged by an impressive 271.06%. This reflects Pasupati Acrylon's solid operational framework and market positioning.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed an upward trend, rising by 9.8% quarter-on-quarter and 12.35% year-on-year. Such increases in expenses are something the company is monitoring closely.
Notably, the operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 440.37% quarter-on-quarter, along with a 7.88% year-on-year rise. This indicates strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.14, marking an increase of 11.76% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.
Despite these positive results, Pasupati Acrylon has delivered a -5.73% return over the last week, a slight 0.12% return over the past six months, and a -2.02% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock market performance.
Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market capitalization of ₹398.15 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹70.98 and a low of ₹33.5. Investors will be looking closely at how the company navigates the market in the coming quarters.
Pasupati Acrylon Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|173.87
|124.44
|+39.72%
|156.06
|+11.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.28
|6.63
|+9.8%
|6.48
|+12.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.49
|1.48
|+0.68%
|1.55
|-3.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|162.09
|122.26
|+32.58%
|145.14
|+11.68%
|Operating Income
|11.78
|2.18
|+440.37%
|10.92
|+7.88%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.65
|3.72
|+266.94%
|12.69
|+7.57%
|Net Income
|10.13
|2.73
|+271.06%
|9.09
|+11.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.14
|0.31
|+267.74%
|1.02
|+11.76%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
