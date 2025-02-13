Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 11.44% YOY, profit at ₹10.13 crore and revenue at ₹173.87 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results 2025:Pasupati Acrylon declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance for the quarter. The topline increased by 11.41% year-on-year, with profit rising by 11.44% to reach 10.13 crore. Revenue for the quarter stood at 173.87 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company's revenue saw significant growth, increasing by 39.72%, while profit surged by an impressive 271.06%. This reflects Pasupati Acrylon's solid operational framework and market positioning.

Pasupati Acrylon Q3 Results

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses also showed an upward trend, rising by 9.8% quarter-on-quarter and 12.35% year-on-year. Such increases in expenses are something the company is monitoring closely.

Notably, the operating income experienced a remarkable increase of 440.37% quarter-on-quarter, along with a 7.88% year-on-year rise. This indicates strong operational efficiency and effective cost management strategies employed by the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.14, marking an increase of 11.76% year-on-year, which is a positive indicator for shareholders.

Despite these positive results, Pasupati Acrylon has delivered a -5.73% return over the last week, a slight 0.12% return over the past six months, and a -2.02% year-to-date return, suggesting some volatility in the stock market performance.

Currently, Pasupati Acrylon has a market capitalization of 398.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 70.98 and a low of 33.5. Investors will be looking closely at how the company navigates the market in the coming quarters.

Pasupati Acrylon Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue173.87124.44+39.72%156.06+11.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.286.63+9.8%6.48+12.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.491.48+0.68%1.55-3.87%
Total Operating Expense162.09122.26+32.58%145.14+11.68%
Operating Income11.782.18+440.37%10.92+7.88%
Net Income Before Taxes13.653.72+266.94%12.69+7.57%
Net Income10.132.73+271.06%9.09+11.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.140.31+267.74%1.02+11.76%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10.13Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹173.87Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:19 AM IST
