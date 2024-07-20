Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 199.4% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.65% YoY & profit increased by 199.4% YoY

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.65% & the profit increased by 199.4% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.75% and the profit increased by 27.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 51.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.53% q-o-q & increased by 245.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.26 for Q1 which increased by 200% Y-o-Y.

Patanjali Foods has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 2.6% return in the last 6 months, and 1.62% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Patanjali Foods has a market cap of ₹57939.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1764.4 & ₹1169.95 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patanjali Foods Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7173.06 8221.66 -12.75% 7767.1 -7.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 117.28 100.9 +16.23% 77.24 +51.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.96 81.36 -29.99% 67.66 -15.82% Total Operating Expense 6824.42 7932.41 -13.97% 7666.18 -10.98% Operating Income 348.64 289.26 +20.53% 100.92 +245.45% Net Income Before Taxes 358.98 299.72 +19.77% 119.5 +200.39% Net Income 262.72 206.32 +27.34% 87.75 +199.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.26 5.7 +27.37% 2.42 +200%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹262.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹7173.06Cr

