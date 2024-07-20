Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 199.4% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.65% & the profit increased by 199.4% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.75% and the profit increased by 27.34%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 51.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.53% q-o-q & increased by 245.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.26 for Q1 which increased by 200% Y-o-Y.
Patanjali Foods has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 2.6% return in the last 6 months, and 1.62% YTD return.
Currently, Patanjali Foods has a market cap of ₹57939.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1764.4 & ₹1169.95 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Patanjali Foods Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7173.06
|8221.66
|-12.75%
|7767.1
|-7.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|117.28
|100.9
|+16.23%
|77.24
|+51.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.96
|81.36
|-29.99%
|67.66
|-15.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|6824.42
|7932.41
|-13.97%
|7666.18
|-10.98%
|Operating Income
|348.64
|289.26
|+20.53%
|100.92
|+245.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|358.98
|299.72
|+19.77%
|119.5
|+200.39%
|Net Income
|262.72
|206.32
|+27.34%
|87.75
|+199.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.26
|5.7
|+27.37%
|2.42
|+200%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹262.72Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹7173.06Cr
