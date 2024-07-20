Hello User
Next Story
Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 199.4% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 199.4% YOY

Livemint

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.65% YoY & profit increased by 199.4% YoY

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live

Patanjali Foods Q1 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 7.65% & the profit increased by 199.4% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.75% and the profit increased by 27.34%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.23% q-o-q & increased by 51.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.53% q-o-q & increased by 245.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.26 for Q1 which increased by 200% Y-o-Y.

Patanjali Foods has delivered -2.64% return in the last 1 week, 2.6% return in the last 6 months, and 1.62% YTD return.

Currently, Patanjali Foods has a market cap of 57939.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1764.4 & 1169.95 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Patanjali Foods Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7173.068221.66-12.75%7767.1-7.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total117.28100.9+16.23%77.24+51.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.9681.36-29.99%67.66-15.82%
Total Operating Expense6824.427932.41-13.97%7666.18-10.98%
Operating Income348.64289.26+20.53%100.92+245.45%
Net Income Before Taxes358.98299.72+19.77%119.5+200.39%
Net Income262.72206.32+27.34%87.75+199.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.265.7+27.37%2.42+200%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹262.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹7173.06Cr

