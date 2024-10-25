Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.23% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live : Patanjali Foods has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 24, 2024. The company's topline revenue experienced a robust growth of 4.25% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 21.23% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Patanjali Foods showcased significant growth, with revenue climbing by 13.68% and profit increasing by 17.45%. This upward trend indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency.
However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a staggering 43.59% YoY. This surge in expenses raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.
Patanjali Foods reported an operating income growth of 12.63% q-o-q and 17.15% YoY, showcasing its ability to enhance profitability despite rising costs. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹8.53, reflecting a 21.34% increase YoY.
In terms of market performance, Patanjali Foods has delivered a return of 2.18% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 12.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹64,420.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,992.2 and a low of ₹1,169.95.
Analysts are optimistic about Patanjali Foods' future, as evidenced by the consensus recommendation of a 'Strong Buy' rating from all two analysts covering the company as of October 25, 2024. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
Patanjali Foods Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8154.19
|7173.06
|+13.68%
|7821.89
|+4.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|130.11
|117.28
|+10.94%
|90.61
|+43.59%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|56.45
|56.96
|-0.89%
|60.1
|-6.07%
|Total Operating Expense
|7761.51
|6824.42
|+13.73%
|7486.69
|+3.67%
|Operating Income
|392.68
|348.64
|+12.63%
|335.19
|+17.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|416.89
|358.98
|+16.13%
|335.08
|+24.42%
|Net Income
|308.58
|262.72
|+17.45%
|254.54
|+21.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|8.53
|7.26
|+17.49%
|7.03
|+21.34%
