Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.23% YOY

Published25 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live : Patanjali Foods has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 24, 2024. The company's topline revenue experienced a robust growth of 4.25% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 21.23% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Patanjali Foods showcased significant growth, with revenue climbing by 13.68% and profit increasing by 17.45%. This upward trend indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a staggering 43.59% YoY. This surge in expenses raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.

Patanjali Foods reported an operating income growth of 12.63% q-o-q and 17.15% YoY, showcasing its ability to enhance profitability despite rising costs. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at 8.53, reflecting a 21.34% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, Patanjali Foods has delivered a return of 2.18% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 12.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 64,420.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,992.2 and a low of 1,169.95.

Analysts are optimistic about Patanjali Foods' future, as evidenced by the consensus recommendation of a 'Strong Buy' rating from all two analysts covering the company as of October 25, 2024. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Patanjali Foods Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8154.197173.06+13.68%7821.89+4.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total130.11117.28+10.94%90.61+43.59%
Depreciation/ Amortization56.4556.96-0.89%60.1-6.07%
Total Operating Expense7761.516824.42+13.73%7486.69+3.67%
Operating Income392.68348.64+12.63%335.19+17.15%
Net Income Before Taxes416.89358.98+16.13%335.08+24.42%
Net Income308.58262.72+17.45%254.54+21.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.537.26+17.49%7.03+21.34%
FAQs
₹308.58Cr
₹8154.19Cr
