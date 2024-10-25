Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.23% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live : Patanjali Foods has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 24, 2024. The company's topline revenue experienced a robust growth of 4.25% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 21.23% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Patanjali Foods showcased significant growth, with revenue climbing by 13.68% and profit increasing by 17.45%. This upward trend indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a staggering 43.59% YoY. This surge in expenses raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward.

Patanjali Foods reported an operating income growth of 12.63% q-o-q and 17.15% YoY, showcasing its ability to enhance profitability despite rising costs. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹8.53, reflecting a 21.34% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, Patanjali Foods has delivered a return of 2.18% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 12.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹64,420.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,992.2 and a low of ₹1,169.95.

Analysts are optimistic about Patanjali Foods' future, as evidenced by the consensus recommendation of a 'Strong Buy' rating from all two analysts covering the company as of October 25, 2024. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

Patanjali Foods Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8154.19 7173.06 +13.68% 7821.89 +4.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 130.11 117.28 +10.94% 90.61 +43.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.45 56.96 -0.89% 60.1 -6.07% Total Operating Expense 7761.51 6824.42 +13.73% 7486.69 +3.67% Operating Income 392.68 348.64 +12.63% 335.19 +17.15% Net Income Before Taxes 416.89 358.98 +16.13% 335.08 +24.42% Net Income 308.58 262.72 +17.45% 254.54 +21.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.53 7.26 +17.49% 7.03 +21.34%