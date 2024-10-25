Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 21.23% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q2 Results Live : Patanjali Foods has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 24, 2024. The company's topline revenue experienced a robust growth of 4.25% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit surged by an impressive 21.23% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Patanjali Foods showcased significant growth, with revenue climbing by 13.68% and profit increasing by 17.45%. This upward trend indicates a strong recovery and operational efficiency.

However, the company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable rise, increasing by 10.94% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and a staggering 43.59% YoY. This surge in expenses raises questions about cost management strategies moving forward. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patanjali Foods reported an operating income growth of 12.63% q-o-q and 17.15% YoY, showcasing its ability to enhance profitability despite rising costs. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stands at ₹8.53, reflecting a 21.34% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, Patanjali Foods has delivered a return of 2.18% in the last week, 16.99% over the past six months, and an impressive 12.99% year-to-date (YTD) return. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹64,420.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,992.2 and a low of ₹1,169.95.

Analysts are optimistic about Patanjali Foods' future, as evidenced by the consensus recommendation of a 'Strong Buy' rating from all two analysts covering the company as of October 25, 2024. This positive outlook reflects confidence in the company's growth trajectory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patanjali Foods Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8154.19 7173.06 +13.68% 7821.89 +4.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 130.11 117.28 +10.94% 90.61 +43.59% Depreciation/ Amortization 56.45 56.96 -0.89% 60.1 -6.07% Total Operating Expense 7761.51 6824.42 +13.73% 7486.69 +3.67% Operating Income 392.68 348.64 +12.63% 335.19 +17.15% Net Income Before Taxes 416.89 358.98 +16.13% 335.08 +24.42% Net Income 308.58 262.72 +17.45% 254.54 +21.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 8.53 7.26 +17.49% 7.03 +21.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹308.58Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹8154.19Cr

