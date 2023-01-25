Patanjali Foods Q3 update: Net profit up 15% to ₹269 cr, revenue rises 26%2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:58 PM IST
The revenue from operations rose by 26 per cent to ₹ ₹7926.64 crore compared to ₹6280.46 crore
Patanjali Foods Ltd on Wednesday reported 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹269.19 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. this is against a net profit of ₹234.07 crore in the year-ago period, said the company in its regulatory filing.
