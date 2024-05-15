Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.76% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.43% & the profit decreased by 21.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.93% and the profit decreased by 4.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 2.22% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q4 which decreased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.

Patanjali Foods has delivered -7.76% return in the last 1 week, -7.74% return in last 6 months and -15.24% YTD return.

Currently the Patanjali Foods has a market cap of ₹48326.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1713.8 & ₹931.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

Patanjali Foods Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 8221.66 7910.7 +3.93% 7872.92 +4.43% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 100.9 85.36 +18.21% 77.1 +30.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.36 59.7 +36.3% 43.33 +87.77% Total Operating Expense 7932.41 7626.36 +4.01% 7589.94 +4.51% Operating Income 289.26 284.34 +1.73% 282.98 +2.22% Net Income Before Taxes 299.72 305.79 -1.98% 349.39 -14.22% Net Income 206.32 216.54 -4.72% 263.71 -21.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.7 5.98 -4.68% 7.29 -21.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹206.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹8221.66Cr

