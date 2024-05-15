Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.76% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.76% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.43% YoY & profit decreased by 21.76% YoY

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.43% & the profit decreased by 21.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.93% and the profit decreased by 4.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 2.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.7 for Q4 which decreased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.

Patanjali Foods has delivered -7.76% return in the last 1 week, -7.74% return in last 6 months and -15.24% YTD return.

Currently the Patanjali Foods has a market cap of 48326.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1713.8 & 931.2 respectively.

As of 15 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Patanjali Foods Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue8221.667910.7+3.93%7872.92+4.43%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total100.985.36+18.21%77.1+30.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.3659.7+36.3%43.33+87.77%
Total Operating Expense7932.417626.36+4.01%7589.94+4.51%
Operating Income289.26284.34+1.73%282.98+2.22%
Net Income Before Taxes299.72305.79-1.98%349.39-14.22%
Net Income206.32216.54-4.72%263.71-21.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.75.98-4.68%7.29-21.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹206.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹8221.66Cr

