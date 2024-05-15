Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 21.76% YOY

Patanjali Foods Q4 Results Live : Patanjali Foods declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.43% & the profit decreased by 21.76% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.93% and the profit decreased by 4.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 18.21% q-o-q & increased by 30.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.73% q-o-q & increased by 2.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.7 for Q4 which decreased by 21.81% Y-o-Y.
Patanjali Foods has delivered -7.76% return in the last 1 week, -7.74% return in last 6 months and -15.24% YTD return.
Currently the Patanjali Foods has a market cap of ₹48326.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1713.8 & ₹931.2 respectively.
As of 15 May, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 15 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Patanjali Foods Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|8221.66
|7910.7
|+3.93%
|7872.92
|+4.43%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|100.9
|85.36
|+18.21%
|77.1
|+30.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.36
|59.7
|+36.3%
|43.33
|+87.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|7932.41
|7626.36
|+4.01%
|7589.94
|+4.51%
|Operating Income
|289.26
|284.34
|+1.73%
|282.98
|+2.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|299.72
|305.79
|-1.98%
|349.39
|-14.22%
|Net Income
|206.32
|216.54
|-4.72%
|263.71
|-21.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.7
|5.98
|-4.68%
|7.29
|-21.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹206.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹8221.66Cr
