Patanjali Foods Q4 Results: Net profit falls 22% to ₹206 crore, revenue up 4% YoY; FMCG biz earns record-high sales
Patanjali Foods Q4 Results: Baba Ramdev-led company's net profit dropped 22 per cent in the March quarter, however, the FMCG biz shines on record high sales
Patanjali Foods Q4 Results: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Foods announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Tuesday, May 14, reporting a drop of 22 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹206.32 crore, compared to ₹263.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. Formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose four per cent to ₹8,221 crore, compared to ₹7,873 crore reported in the year-ago period.