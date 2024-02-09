Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 28.03% YOY

Patel Integrated Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.6% & the profit increased by 28.03% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.89% and the profit increased by 11.13%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.07% q-o-q & decreased by 35.53% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.78% Y-o-Y.
Patel Integrated Logistics has delivered 13.49% return in the last 1 week, 35.2% return in last 6 months and 36.6% YTD return.
Currently the Patel Integrated Logistics has a market cap of ₹171.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹26.5 & ₹10.5 respectively.
Patel Integrated Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|76.81
|66.85
|+14.89%
|61.15
|+25.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.14
|3.18
|-1.1%
|2.99
|+4.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.7
|0.71
|-0.58%
|0.71
|-1.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.43
|65.27
|+15.57%
|59.02
|+27.81%
|Operating Income
|1.37
|1.58
|-13.07%
|2.13
|-35.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.5
|1.35
|+11.37%
|1.09
|+38.22%
|Net Income
|1.49
|1.34
|+11.13%
|1.17
|+28.03%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.23
|0.21
|+9.52%
|0.18
|+27.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.49Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹76.81Cr
