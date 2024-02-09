Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 28.03% YOY

Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 28.03% YOY

Livemint

Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 25.6% YoY & profit increased by 28.03% YoY

Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Patel Integrated Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.6% & the profit increased by 28.03% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.89% and the profit increased by 11.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.07% q-o-q & decreased by 35.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.78% Y-o-Y.

Patel Integrated Logistics has delivered 13.49% return in the last 1 week, 35.2% return in last 6 months and 36.6% YTD return.

Currently the Patel Integrated Logistics has a market cap of 171.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of 26.5 & 10.5 respectively.

Patel Integrated Logistics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue76.8166.85+14.89%61.15+25.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.143.18-1.1%2.99+4.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.70.71-0.58%0.71-1.24%
Total Operating Expense75.4365.27+15.57%59.02+27.81%
Operating Income1.371.58-13.07%2.13-35.53%
Net Income Before Taxes1.51.35+11.37%1.09+38.22%
Net Income1.491.34+11.13%1.17+28.03%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.230.21+9.52%0.18+27.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.49Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹76.81Cr

