Patel Integrated Logistics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 28.03% YOY

Patel Integrated Logistics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 06 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 25.6% & the profit increased by 28.03% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.89% and the profit increased by 11.13%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.1% q-o-q & increased by 4.9% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.07% q-o-q & decreased by 35.53% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.23 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 27.78% Y-o-Y.

Patel Integrated Logistics has delivered 13.49% return in the last 1 week, 35.2% return in last 6 months and 36.6% YTD return.

Currently the Patel Integrated Logistics has a market cap of ₹171.86 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹26.5 & ₹10.5 respectively.

Patel Integrated Logistics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 76.81 66.85 +14.89% 61.15 +25.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.14 3.18 -1.1% 2.99 +4.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.7 0.71 -0.58% 0.71 -1.24% Total Operating Expense 75.43 65.27 +15.57% 59.02 +27.81% Operating Income 1.37 1.58 -13.07% 2.13 -35.53% Net Income Before Taxes 1.5 1.35 +11.37% 1.09 +38.22% Net Income 1.49 1.34 +11.13% 1.17 +28.03% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.23 0.21 +9.52% 0.18 +27.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.49Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹76.81Cr

