Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 100% YoY & loss at 0.13Cr

Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Patidar Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at 0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Patidar Buildcon had declared a profit of 0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.49% q-o-q & decreased by 5.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.37% q-o-q & decreased by 514.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.

Patidar Buildcon has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 80.28% return in the last 6 months, and 24.6% YTD return.

Currently, Patidar Buildcon has a market cap of 6.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 13.07 & 4.66 respectively.

Patidar Buildcon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00.06-100%0.28-100%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04-7.49%0.04-5.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0-20%
Total Operating Expense0.190.2-5.12%0.31-38.48%
Operating Income-0.19-0.14-37.37%-0.03-514.44%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.130.02-640.17%0.01-1601.16%
Net Income-0.130.02-648.39%0.01-1570.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.240.04-700%0.02-1300%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

