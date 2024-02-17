Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Patidar Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Patidar Buildcon had declared a profit of ₹0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.49% q-o-q & decreased by 5.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.37% q-o-q & decreased by 514.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.
Patidar Buildcon has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 80.28% return in the last 6 months, and 24.6% YTD return.
Currently, Patidar Buildcon has a market cap of ₹6.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹13.07 & ₹4.66 respectively.
Patidar Buildcon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0.06
|-100%
|0.28
|-100%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|-7.49%
|0.04
|-5.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-20%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.19
|0.2
|-5.12%
|0.31
|-38.48%
|Operating Income
|-0.19
|-0.14
|-37.37%
|-0.03
|-514.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.13
|0.02
|-640.17%
|0.01
|-1601.16%
|Net Income
|-0.13
|0.02
|-648.39%
|0.01
|-1570.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.24
|0.04
|-700%
|0.02
|-1300%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
