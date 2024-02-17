Patidar Buildcon Q3 FY24 results: loss at 0.13Cr, Revenue decreased by 100% YoY

Patidar Buildcon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 100% & the loss came at ₹0.13cr. It is noteworthy that Patidar Buildcon had declared a profit of ₹0.01cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 100%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.49% q-o-q & decreased by 5.64% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 37.37% q-o-q & decreased by 514.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.24 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 1300% Y-o-Y.

Patidar Buildcon has delivered -4.49% return in the last 1 week, 80.28% return in the last 6 months, and 24.6% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Patidar Buildcon has a market cap of ₹6.44 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹13.07 & ₹4.66 respectively.

Patidar Buildcon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0.06 -100% 0.28 -100% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 -7.49% 0.04 -5.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -20% Total Operating Expense 0.19 0.2 -5.12% 0.31 -38.48% Operating Income -0.19 -0.14 -37.37% -0.03 -514.44% Net Income Before Taxes -0.13 0.02 -640.17% 0.01 -1601.16% Net Income -0.13 0.02 -648.39% 0.01 -1570.68% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.24 0.04 -700% 0.02 -1300%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!