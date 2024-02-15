Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 39.5% YOY

Paul Merchants declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.67% & the profit increased by 39.5% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.66% and the profit increased by 17.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.34% q-o-q & increased by 41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹55.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.51% Y-o-Y.
Paul Merchants has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 75.96% return in last 6 months and 3.83% YTD return.
Currently the Paul Merchants has a market cap of ₹385.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1463.8 & ₹350 respectively.
Paul Merchants Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2090.4
|1839.25
|+13.66%
|1718.04
|+21.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14.26
|14.14
|+0.86%
|11.02
|+29.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.65
|1.35
|+22.47%
|1.07
|+54.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|2059.28
|1811.55
|+13.68%
|1695.97
|+21.42%
|Operating Income
|31.12
|27.7
|+12.34%
|22.07
|+41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|22.67
|19.39
|+16.94%
|17.73
|+27.87%
|Net Income
|17.09
|14.53
|+17.62%
|12.25
|+39.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|55.41
|47.85
|+15.8%
|39.72
|+39.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.09Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2090.4Cr
