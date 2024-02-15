Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 39.5% YOY

Paul Merchants declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.67% & the profit increased by 39.5% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.66% and the profit increased by 17.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.34% q-o-q & increased by 41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹55.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.51% Y-o-Y.

Paul Merchants has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 75.96% return in last 6 months and 3.83% YTD return.

Currently the Paul Merchants has a market cap of ₹385.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1463.8 & ₹350 respectively.

Paul Merchants Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2090.4 1839.25 +13.66% 1718.04 +21.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14.26 14.14 +0.86% 11.02 +29.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.65 1.35 +22.47% 1.07 +54.42% Total Operating Expense 2059.28 1811.55 +13.68% 1695.97 +21.42% Operating Income 31.12 27.7 +12.34% 22.07 +41% Net Income Before Taxes 22.67 19.39 +16.94% 17.73 +27.87% Net Income 17.09 14.53 +17.62% 12.25 +39.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 55.41 47.85 +15.8% 39.72 +39.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.09Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2090.4Cr

