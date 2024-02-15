Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 39.5% YOY

Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 39.5% YOY

Livemint

Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.67% YoY & profit increased by 39.5% YoY

Paul Merchants Q3 FY24 Results Live

Paul Merchants declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 21.67% & the profit increased by 39.5% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.66% and the profit increased by 17.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.86% q-o-q & increased by 29.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.34% q-o-q & increased by 41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 55.41 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 39.51% Y-o-Y.

Paul Merchants has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 75.96% return in last 6 months and 3.83% YTD return.

Currently the Paul Merchants has a market cap of 385.59 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1463.8 & 350 respectively.

Paul Merchants Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2090.41839.25+13.66%1718.04+21.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14.2614.14+0.86%11.02+29.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.651.35+22.47%1.07+54.42%
Total Operating Expense2059.281811.55+13.68%1695.97+21.42%
Operating Income31.1227.7+12.34%22.07+41%
Net Income Before Taxes22.6719.39+16.94%17.73+27.87%
Net Income17.0914.53+17.62%12.25+39.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS55.4147.85+15.8%39.72+39.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹17.09Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2090.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.