Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 36.22% YOY

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live: Pavna Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.72% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by a significant 36.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.

The company faced rising costs as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.78% YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 18.45% q-o-q and decreasing by 1.23% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.83, which represents a decrease of 36.32% YoY. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in the company's financial performance.

Pavna Industries has delivered a -2.24% return in the last week, a -13.93% return over the last six months, but a 5.28% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed returns show a volatile performance in the stock market.

Currently, Pavna Industries has a market capitalization of ₹526.4 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹640.85, while the 52-week low is ₹315, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Pavna Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 78.84 81.45 -3.21% 79.41 -0.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.03 7.45 +7.75% 7.73 +3.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.94 2.89 +1.91% 2.86 +2.97% Total Operating Expense 73.42 74.8 -1.85% 73.92 -0.68% Operating Income 5.42 6.65 -18.45% 5.49 -1.23% Net Income Before Taxes 2.93 3.95 -25.62% 5.22 -43.8% Net Income 2.23 2.93 -23.82% 3.5 -36.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.83 2.2 -16.82% 2.87 -36.32%