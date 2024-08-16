Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 36.22% YOY

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live: Pavna Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.72% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by a significant 36.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.
The company faced rising costs as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.78% YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the company's profitability.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 18.45% q-o-q and decreasing by 1.23% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in its core operations.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.83, which represents a decrease of 36.32% YoY. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in the company's financial performance.
Pavna Industries has delivered a -2.24% return in the last week, a -13.93% return over the last six months, but a 5.28% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed returns show a volatile performance in the stock market.
Currently, Pavna Industries has a market capitalization of ₹526.4 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹640.85, while the 52-week low is ₹315, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.
Pavna Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|78.84
|81.45
|-3.21%
|79.41
|-0.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.03
|7.45
|+7.75%
|7.73
|+3.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.94
|2.89
|+1.91%
|2.86
|+2.97%
|Total Operating Expense
|73.42
|74.8
|-1.85%
|73.92
|-0.68%
|Operating Income
|5.42
|6.65
|-18.45%
|5.49
|-1.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.93
|3.95
|-25.62%
|5.22
|-43.8%
|Net Income
|2.23
|2.93
|-23.82%
|3.5
|-36.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.83
|2.2
|-16.82%
|2.87
|-36.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.23Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹78.84Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar