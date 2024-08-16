Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 36.22% YOY

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 36.22% YOY

Livemint

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 0.72% YoY & profit decreased by 36.22% YoY

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live

Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live : Pavna Industries Q1 Results Live: Pavna Industries declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.72% year-over-year (YoY) and the profit decreased by a significant 36.22% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.21% and the profit decreased by 23.82%.

The company faced rising costs as the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.75% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 3.78% YoY. These rising costs have put additional pressure on the company's profitability.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 18.45% q-o-q and decreasing by 1.23% YoY. This decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company is facing in its core operations.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.83, which represents a decrease of 36.32% YoY. This drop in EPS is indicative of the overall decline in the company's financial performance.

Pavna Industries has delivered a -2.24% return in the last week, a -13.93% return over the last six months, but a 5.28% Year-to-Date (YTD) return. These mixed returns show a volatile performance in the stock market.

Currently, Pavna Industries has a market capitalization of 526.4 Crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 640.85, while the 52-week low is 315, reflecting significant fluctuations in its stock price over the past year.

Pavna Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue78.8481.45-3.21%79.41-0.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.037.45+7.75%7.73+3.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.942.89+1.91%2.86+2.97%
Total Operating Expense73.4274.8-1.85%73.92-0.68%
Operating Income5.426.65-18.45%5.49-1.23%
Net Income Before Taxes2.933.95-25.62%5.22-43.8%
Net Income2.232.93-23.82%3.5-36.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.832.2-16.82%2.87-36.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.23Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹78.84Cr

