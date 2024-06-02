Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.57% YOY

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.89% YoY & profit decreased by 56.57% YoY

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : Pavna Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 35.89% decrease in revenue and a 56.57% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.99% increase in revenue and a significant 68.04% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.97% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income witnessed a notable 24.79% increase quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant 56.37% decrease year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.2, reflecting a 63.08% decrease year-on-year.

Pavna Industries delivered a 0.57% return in the last 1 week, a strong 40.15% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 34.39% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Pavna Industries boasts a market cap of ₹671.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹640.85 and ₹269.6 respectively.

Pavna Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.45 79.86 +1.99% 127.04 -35.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.45 7.72 -3.52% 18.61 -59.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.89 2.6 +11.02% 6.15 -52.99% Total Operating Expense 74.8 74.53 +0.36% 111.81 -33.1% Operating Income 6.65 5.33 +24.79% 15.23 -56.37% Net Income Before Taxes 3.95 2.71 +45.48% 9.7 -59.31% Net Income 2.93 1.74 +68.04% 6.75 -56.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.2 1.43 +53.85% 5.96 -63.08%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹81.45Cr

