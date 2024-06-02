Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.57% YOY

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : Pavna Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 35.89% decrease in revenue and a 56.57% decrease in profit year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.99% increase in revenue and a significant 68.04% increase in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.97% year-on-year.
Operating income witnessed a notable 24.79% increase quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant 56.37% decrease year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.2, reflecting a 63.08% decrease year-on-year.
Pavna Industries delivered a 0.57% return in the last 1 week, a strong 40.15% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 34.39% year-to-date return.
Currently, Pavna Industries boasts a market cap of ₹671.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹640.85 and ₹269.6 respectively.
Pavna Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.45
|79.86
|+1.99%
|127.04
|-35.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.45
|7.72
|-3.52%
|18.61
|-59.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.89
|2.6
|+11.02%
|6.15
|-52.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|74.8
|74.53
|+0.36%
|111.81
|-33.1%
|Operating Income
|6.65
|5.33
|+24.79%
|15.23
|-56.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.95
|2.71
|+45.48%
|9.7
|-59.31%
|Net Income
|2.93
|1.74
|+68.04%
|6.75
|-56.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.2
|1.43
|+53.85%
|5.96
|-63.08%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.45Cr
