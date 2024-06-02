Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.57% YOY

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 56.57% YOY

Livemint

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.89% YoY & profit decreased by 56.57% YoY

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live

Pavna Industries Q4 Results Live : Pavna Industries announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, revealing a 35.89% decrease in revenue and a 56.57% decrease in profit year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.99% increase in revenue and a significant 68.04% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 3.52% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial decrease of 59.97% year-on-year.

Operating income witnessed a notable 24.79% increase quarter-on-quarter but experienced a significant 56.37% decrease year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.2, reflecting a 63.08% decrease year-on-year.

Pavna Industries delivered a 0.57% return in the last 1 week, a strong 40.15% return in the last 6 months, and a solid 34.39% year-to-date return.

Currently, Pavna Industries boasts a market cap of 671.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 640.85 and 269.6 respectively.

Pavna Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.4579.86+1.99%127.04-35.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.457.72-3.52%18.61-59.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.892.6+11.02%6.15-52.99%
Total Operating Expense74.874.53+0.36%111.81-33.1%
Operating Income6.655.33+24.79%15.23-56.37%
Net Income Before Taxes3.952.71+45.48%9.7-59.31%
Net Income2.931.74+68.04%6.75-56.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.21.43+53.85%5.96-63.08%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.45Cr

