Fintech major Paytm Ltd's consolidated net loss widened to ₹778 crore for the third quarter ending 31 December.

The company had reported a net loss of ₹482 crore in the September quarter and ₹532 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier during the day, Paytm shares rose 0.89% to close at ₹apiece on NSE.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 89% to ₹1,456 crore for the quarter under review, driven by growth in merchant payments through MDR bearing instruments, new device subscriptions and loan disbursements. The same was ₹772 crore in the last year period.

In a late earnings update on Friday, Paytm said it is well funded with net cash, cash equivalent and investable balance of ₹10,215 crore, as of December 2021.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 123% year-on-year at ₹2.5 lakh crore during the third quarter, led by growth in online and offline merchant base, increase in the user engagement, and impact of the festive season.

GMV, a key metric for fintech companies, is the rupee value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on various platforms of Paytm over a time period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment service such as money transfers.

The contribution profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 31.2% of revenue in third quarter from 8.9% a year ago.

Meanwhile, the real contribution profit for third quarter saw a growth of massive 560% year-on-year, Paytm said, at ₹454 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.