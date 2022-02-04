OPEN APP
Paytm loss widens to 778 crore in Q3; revenue jumps 89%
Fintech major Paytm Ltd's consolidated net loss widened to 778 crore for the third quarter ending 31 December. 

The company had reported a net loss of 482 crore in the September quarter and 532 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier during the day, Paytm shares rose 0.89% to close at apiece on NSE.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, jumped 89% to 1,456 crore for the quarter under review, driven by growth in merchant payments through MDR bearing instruments, new device subscriptions and loan disbursements. The same was 772 crore in the last year period.

In a late earnings update on Friday, Paytm said it is well funded with net cash, cash equivalent and investable balance of 10,215 crore, as of December 2021.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) grew 123% year-on-year at 2.5 lakh crore during the third quarter, led by growth in online and offline merchant base, increase in the user engagement, and impact of the festive season.

GMV, a key metric for fintech companies, is the rupee value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on various platforms of Paytm over a time period. It excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment service such as money transfers.

The contribution profit as a percentage of revenue improved to 31.2% of revenue in third quarter from 8.9% a year ago.

Meanwhile, the real contribution profit for third quarter saw a growth of massive 560% year-on-year, Paytm said, at 454 crore.

