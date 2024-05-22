Paytm parent reports Q4 revenue decline, wider losses; says recovery likely in Q2FY25
Paytm's Q4 losses widened in the fourth quarter, while revenue dipped, hurt by RBI-imposed curbs on the fintech firm
Paytm is confident of seeing a meaningful improvement starting from the September quarter
BENGALURU : One 97 Communications, the parent of payments aggregator Paytm, expects to see the full financial impact of the “temporary disruptions" in the first quarter of FY25, following the Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on the fintech in January.