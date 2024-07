Stock Market Today: Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd) reported net loss at ₹825 crore . Net loss widened from ₹556 crore in the previous quarter and ₹332 Crore in the year-ago quarter

The same however was close to analysts expectations. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services had expected Paytm to report net loss of ₹840 crore.

Paytm (One 97 Communication share price gained up to 2% in the intraday trades post the results