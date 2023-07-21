Paytm Q1 Results: Fintech giant's net loss narrows to ₹357 crore, revenue up 39%; check details1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Paytm Q1 Results: The fintech giant's revenue from operations during the April-June quarter rose 39.4 per cent to ₹2,341 crore, compared to ₹1,679 crore in the year-ago period.
Fintech giant Paytm announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 21, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹357 crore, sharply narrowed compared to a loss of ₹6,444 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the net loss has widened when compared to ₹168 crore reported in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23.
