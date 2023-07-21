Fintech giant Paytm announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 21, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹357 crore, sharply narrowed compared to a loss of ₹6,444 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the net loss has widened when compared to ₹168 crore reported in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23.

In terms of top-line front, revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal rose 39.4 per cent to ₹2,341 crore, compared to ₹1,679 crore in the year-ago period.

Paytm's credit distribution business reported a 167 per cent year-on-year growth for the June quarter, disbursing ₹14,845 crore in loan value. The overall number of loans facilitated on the payments platform registered a 51 per cent increase at 1.28 crore, according to a regulatory filing by One97 Communications - the operator of Paytm, to the stock exchanges.

“Led by payments and loan distribution business growth, our revenue jumped 39 per cent to ₹2,342 crore and EBITDA before ESOP grew to ₹84 crore. We continue to see consistent growth in profitability, with contribution margin expanding to 56 per cent of revenues," said One97 Communications in the exchange filing.

