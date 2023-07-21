Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Paytm Q1 Results: Fintech giant's net loss narrows to 357 crore, revenue up 39%; check details

1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Paytm Q1 Results: The fintech giant's revenue from operations during the April-June quarter rose 39.4 per cent to 2,341 crore, compared to 1,679 crore in the year-ago period.

Signage for Paytm is displayed at the One97 Communications Ltd. headquarters in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Photographer: Kuni Takahashi/Bloomberg

Fintech giant Paytm announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 on July 21, reporting a consolidated net loss of 357 crore, sharply narrowed compared to a loss of 6,444 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the net loss has widened when compared to 168 crore reported in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23.

In terms of top-line front, revenue from operations during the first quarter of current fiscal rose 39.4 per cent to 2,341 crore, compared to 1,679 crore in the year-ago period.

Paytm's credit distribution business reported a 167 per cent year-on-year growth for the June quarter, disbursing 14,845 crore in loan value. The overall number of loans facilitated on the payments platform registered a 51 per cent increase at 1.28 crore, according to a regulatory filing by One97 Communications - the operator of Paytm, to the stock exchanges.

“Led by payments and loan distribution business growth, our revenue jumped 39 per cent to 2,342 crore and EBITDA before ESOP grew to 84 crore. We continue to see consistent growth in profitability, with contribution margin expanding to 56 per cent of revenues," said One97 Communications in the exchange filing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
