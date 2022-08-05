Paytm Q1 results: Net loss widens to ₹644 cr, revenue rises 89%3 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 10:24 PM IST
- Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,679.6 crore in Q1FY23 increasing by 88.55% yoy and 9% qoq.
Listen to this article
One 97 Communications, listed as Paytm, has reported a consolidated net loss of ₹644.4 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22) period, widening from a loss of ₹380.2 crore in Q1 of last year. The Q1 net loss, however, narrowed from ₹761.4 crore of the preceding quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,679.6 crore in Q1FY23 increasing by 88.55% yoy and 9% qoq.