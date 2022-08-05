Paytm Q1 results: Net loss widens to 644 cr, revenue rises 89%

"On a QoQ basis, revenues grew 9%, driven by new device subscriptions, utility bill payments, ticketing, and loan disbursements. We undertook account-level rationalization among online merchants to focus on profitable GMV (revenue impact of ₹29 crore). It is also worth noting that in the quarter, there were certain offsetting factors: a) we did not record any government incentives on UPI transactions and b) there was pressure on advertising revenues due to macroeconomic factors," Paytm said in its financial audit report.