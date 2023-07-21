Paytm is expected to narrow down its losses significantly in the first quarter of FY24 driven by improvement in operating leverage.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, is likely to report a loss of ₹310 crore, declining by 51% from the loss of ₹640 crore posted in the same quarter last year, as per analysts.

However, the company reported a lower net loss of ₹168 crore in the Jan-March quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY24 is expected to grow by around 43% YoY to ₹2,410 crore. Sequentially, revenue is estimated to remain flat.

EBITDA loss during the quarter is likely to be at around ₹275 crore.

Also Read: JSW Steel Q1 Results: Net profit soars 179% on year to ₹2,338 crore

During the quarter ended June 2023, Paytm’s Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) stood at ₹4.05 lakh crore, YoY growth of 37%.

The company continued scale in its loan distribution business with disbursements of ₹14,845 crore, up 167% YoY, and 1.28 crore loans, a growth of 51% YoY distributed in the quarter, Paytm had said in its Q1 business update.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Paytm’s operating profitability to increase, driven by improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage. It expects steady growth in loan disbursements and GMV and the number of subscription payment devices to sustain the current run rate.

Paytm is using its offline network of point of sale devices to increase business growth and retention. The company has guided that it intends to expand its sales team, which will help the company to deploy more POS machines in tier - 2 and 3 cities.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Net profit jumps 747% to ₹576 crore; revenue up 13% YoY

Yes Securities expects Paytm to post healthy sequential growth in revenue with steady loan disbursements and new device addition. It pencils in an overall growth in revenue from operations of 14% QoQ.

It forecast Payment Processing Charges (PPC) as a proportion of Payments Revenue to be at 62%, a metric that was 54.0% in 4QFY23 due to UPI incentives.

“We arrive at a Total Expenses (ex PPC) growth of 9% QoQ, compared with a growth of 2% in 4QFY23, resulting in an EBITDA margin (ex Other Income and after ESOP cost) of -7.8%, a deterioration of -227 bps QoQ as Paytm had received UPI incentives in 4QFY23," Yes Securities said.

Meanwhile, Paytm’s management commentary about operational performance, targeting positive free-cash flow (FCF) and being EBITDA positive will be monitorable going ahead.

At 1:25 pm, the shares of Paytm were trading 1.30% lower at ₹840.00 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Live Market Updates here