Paytm Q1 results preview: Net loss likely to narrow down to ₹310 crore; revenue may grow 43% YoY2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 01:28 PM IST
One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, is likely to report a loss of ₹310 crore, declining by 51% from the loss of ₹640 crore posted in the same quarter last year, as per analysts.
Paytm is expected to narrow down its losses significantly in the first quarter of FY24 driven by improvement in operating leverage.
