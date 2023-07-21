During the quarter ended June 2023, Paytm’s Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) stood at ₹4.05 lakh crore, YoY growth of 37%.
The company continued scale in its loan distribution business with disbursements of ₹14,845 crore, up 167% YoY, and 1.28 crore loans, a growth of 51% YoY distributed in the quarter, Paytm had said in its Q1 business update.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects Paytm’s operating profitability to increase, driven by improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage. It expects steady growth in loan disbursements and GMV and the number of subscription payment devices to sustain the current run rate.
Paytm is using its offline network of point of sale devices to increase business growth and retention. The company has guided that it intends to expand its sales team, which will help the company to deploy more POS machines in tier - 2 and 3 cities.
Yes Securities expects Paytm to post healthy sequential growth in revenue with steady loan disbursements and new device addition. It pencils in an overall growth in revenue from operations of 14% QoQ.
It forecast Payment Processing Charges (PPC) as a proportion of Payments Revenue to be at 62%, a metric that was 54.0% in 4QFY23 due to UPI incentives.
“We arrive at a Total Expenses (ex PPC) growth of 9% QoQ, compared with a growth of 2% in 4QFY23, resulting in an EBITDA margin (ex Other Income and after ESOP cost) of -7.8%, a deterioration of -227 bps QoQ as Paytm had received UPI incentives in 4QFY23," Yes Securities said.
Meanwhile, Paytm’s management commentary about operational performance, targeting positive free-cash flow (FCF) and being EBITDA positive will be monitorable going ahead.
At 1:25 pm, the shares of Paytm were trading 1.30% lower at ₹840.00 apiece on the BSE.