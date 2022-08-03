"We make modest changes to our estimates to take into account reported metrics by Paytm until June, with our FY23E-25E revenue/EBITDA estimates changing by up to 3%. Our 12-month target price for Paytm moves to Rs1,050 (from Rs1,070) as we: (1) incorporate estimate changes as discussed above; (2) roll forward our valuation by three months to Jun ‘24; and (3) raise our risk-free rate by 50 bps to reflect a rising interest rate environment and to be in line with the rest of our coverage; our WACC moves to 14% from 13.5%, with our terminal growth rate assumption of 5% staying unchanged. With 50% potential upside to our revised target price, we reiterate our Buy rating on the stock," they added.

