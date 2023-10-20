LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Q2 Results Live Updates: Revenue may rise 35% on high GMV, loan disbursals; losses to narrow

2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Paytm Q2 Results Live Updates: Fintech major Paytm is expected to report strong revenue growth in Q2FY24 driven by high loan disbursals, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.