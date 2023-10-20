Paytm Q2 Results Live Updates: One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, will announce its financial results for the July-September quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) today, 20 October 2023. The fintech major is expected to report strong revenue growth driven by high loan disbursals, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses. Stay tuned to our Paytm Q2 Results Live blog for the latest updates:
The gross merchandise value (GMV) is also expected to rise further in the second quarter of current fiscal, after registering a growth of 37% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4.05 lakh crore in the preceding April-June quarter.
GMV is likely to rise more than 45% YoY and the total value of loan disbursed may come in above 130%. “We raise our FY25E GMV and disbursement estimates by 5 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, and estimate the mix of Financial revenue to increase to 32 per cent by FY25E from 19 per cent in FY23," Motilal Oswal said.
Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates that the fintech's revenue from operations in the September quarter is likely to see a growth of 35% year-on-year to around ₹2,600 crore. Net losses of the company is likely to narrow by over 51% to ₹280 crore.
The profitability of Paytm’s core payment business is further enhanced by its financial services division, which benefits from inherently higher contribution margin, said the brokerage.
Paytm is looking to add more lending partners in FY24, which will help absorb the flow that it is capable of originating via its platform. “We believe that constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm’s operating profitability," said Motilal Oswal.
