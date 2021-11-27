Paytm Q2 results: Revenue jumps 64%, net loss widens to 473 crore

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of fintech firm Paytm, today said its revenue from operations grew 64% year-on-year ₹1,090 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, driven by 52% growth in non-UPI payment volumes (GMV) and strong growth in financial services and other revenue. Paytm, reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since listing this month, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹473 crore, compared with ₹437 crore in the same period a year earlier. Expenses jumped to nearly ₹1,600 crore from ₹1,170 crore a year ago.

