Paytm Q2 Results Preview: One97 Communications - the operator and parent company of Paytm will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 20. The fintech major is expected to report strong revenue growth driven by high loan disbursals, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.

The gross merchandise value (GMV) is also expected to rise further in the second quarter of current fiscal, after registering a growth of 37 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4.05 lakh crore in the preceding April-June quarter. According to global brokerage house Jefferies, Paytm is also expected to enter the global list of large profitable fintechs in four quarters and its share price is yet to reflect the company’s changed profile with better credit business.

Paytm Q2 Forecast: Growth estimates by brokerages

-Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal estimates that the fintech's revenue from operations in the September quarter is likely to come above 35 per cent year-on-year to around ₹2,500 crore. ‘’The profitability of Paytm’s core payment business is further enhanced by its financial services division, which benefits from inherently higher contribution margin,'' said the brokerage.

--Paytm is looking to add more lending partners in FY24, which will help absorb the flow that it is capable of originating via its platform. ‘’We believe that constant improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive Paytm’s operating profitability,'' said Motilal Oswal.

-Jefferies expects revenue growth to remain in the fast lane driven by 55 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in financial services revenues led by 4x jump in credit originations, and 50 per cent CAGR in merchant subscription revenues on the back of aggressive deployment of merchant devices (~3x network expansion) as Paytm asserts its market leadership.

-Global brokerage Goldman Sachs also estimates 30 per cent YoY revenue growth for Paytm in the September quarter at the higher end of its India internet coverage, with a 6.3 per cent earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin.

-"Paytm’s operating metrics have been surprising positively, and we are further raising our FY24-26E EBITDA estimates by 2-5 per cent, with our target price moving to ₹1,250 (was ₹1,200),'' said Goldman Sachs.

-GMV is likely to rise more than 45 per cent YoY and the total value of loan disbursed may come in above 130 per cent. ‘’We raise our FY25E GMV and disbursement estimates by 5 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, and estimate the mix of Financial revenue to increase to 32 per cent by FY25E from 19 per cent in FY23,'' added Motilal Oswal.

Paytm Business Updates

Paytm reported a 20 per cent YoY growth in average monthly transacting users at 94 million in the July-August period from 79 million in the same period last year. Paytm disbursed loans worth ₹5,517 crore through its lending platform in August 2023, the company said in a press release.

Paytm continued to see an increase in GMV of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards, according to the company's exchange filing. In a span of two years, Paytm's revenues have jumped 3x, gross margins surged to 54 per cent (from 13 per cent) and placed the company on a path to profitability, according to Jefferies.

The company's loan distribution business (in partnership with lender partners) increased 137 per cent YoY, with disbursements of ₹10,710 crore in July-August 2023, The number of loans also increased 47 per cent YoY to 8.8 million in July-August 2023.

The company said it remains focused on the portfolio performance of its lending partners, and growth may be subdued until the industry outlook improves. However, it added that with its subscription-as-a-service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for its merchant loan distribution.

On Thursday, October 19, shares of One97 Communications settled 2.18 per cent higher at ₹968.70 apiece on the BSE.

