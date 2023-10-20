Paytm Q2 Results Preview: Revenue seen over 35% on high GMV, disbursement projections; losses to decline
Paytm Q2 Results Preview: The gross merchandise value is also expected to rise further in the second quarter of current fiscal, after registering a growth of 37 per cent year-on-year to ₹4.05 lakh crore in the preceding April-June quarter.
Paytm Q2 Results Preview: One97 Communications - the operator and parent company of Paytm will announce its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Friday, October 20. The fintech major is expected to report strong revenue growth driven by high loan disbursals, according to estimates by analysts and leading brokerage houses.