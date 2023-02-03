Paytm Q3 consolidated loss narrows to ₹392 crore
Its revenue from operations jumped about 42 per cent to ₹2,062.2 crore during the quarter from ₹1,456.1 crore in the year-ago period.
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications on Friday reported its consolidated net loss to ₹392 crore in the December 2022. This is against a net loss of ₹778.4 crore in the same period a year ago.
