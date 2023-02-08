Paytm reports 4 times growth in loan distribution business in January
- Paytm said that over the last few quarters it has been focusing on payment volumes that generate profitability, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential.
Mumbai: Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Wednesday said its loan distribution business grew more than four times year-on-year in January, with ₹3,928 crore ($480 million) worth of loans disbursed last month.
