Paytm Results: From near-term financial hit to job cuts, 5 highlights from Vijay Shekhar Sharma's letter to shareholders
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted the company’s commitment towards strengthening the governance framework, improving cost efficiencies and the impact on company’s financial performance due to regulatory actions.
Paytm Results: One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Wednesday reported widening of net loss to ₹550 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, while its revenue from operations dropped marginally to ₹2,267.10 crore.