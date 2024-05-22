Paytm Results: From widening losses to Payments Bank update, 10 key highlights from Q4 earnings
Paytm Q4 Results: Paytm on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹550 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, while its revenue from operations in Q4FY24 dipped to ₹2,267.10 crore
Paytm Q4 Results: One 97 Communications, parent company of fintech major Paytm, reported widening of its net loss and a drop in revenue during the fourth quarter of FY24, hit by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) ban on its associate firm, Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL).