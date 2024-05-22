Paytm Results: Read full text of Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s letter to shareholders
Paytm Results: We expect near-term financial impact to our revenue and profitability, due to disruptions faced in our business in Q4. This includes steady state impact due to pausing of PPBL wallet, Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told shareholders.
