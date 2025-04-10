Paytm sees rise in domestic institutional holding by 2% to 14%, led by mutual funds increasing stake to 13%

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Domestic Institutional confidence in One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) continued to build in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4 FY25), with domestic mutual funds increasing their stake by 1.9 per cent, taking their overall shareholding to 13.1 per cent, according to the company's latest filing with the stock exchanges.

The rise in domestic institutional interest was primarily driven by Nippon India Mutual Fund and Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund.

Nippon India increased its stake by 0.4 per cent to 2.8 per cent, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund added 0.2 per cent, reaching a 2.3 per cent shareholding in the company.

Overall institutional ownership -- including both domestic and foreign entities -- grew by approximately 1 per cent sequentially to 69 per cent.

The data also indicates increased activity from other domestic institutional categories. Insurance companies raised their participation, with five new entities added and their total holding reaching 2.8 million shares.

These additions reflect steady institutional confidence in the company's long-term outlook. Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) also increased their total shareholding from 2.2 million to 2.8 million shares, with two new entities joining the cap table.

While foreign institutional participation saw a marginal decline -- a 0.8 per cent reduction in shareholding from 119 million to 115 million shares -- this is consistent with broader global market trends and portfolio rebalancing seen across emerging markets.

Notably, Amansa Capital increased its shareholding by 0.9 per cent to 1.3 per cent, or 8.5 million shares. The overall number of FPI entities continued to rise, with four new entrants in this category.

On the non-institutional front, retail investors marginally trimmed their positions, which is not uncommon during periods of market volatility.