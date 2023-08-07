PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net loss narrows 94% YoY to ₹11.9 crore, revenue up 39%1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:52 PM IST
PB Fintech Q1 Results: The Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was a positive ₹23 crore during the period under review
PB Fintech released their April to June quarter results on Monday and posted a net consolidated loss of ₹11.9 crore which was 94% lower year-on-year from net loss of ₹204 crore reported during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The total revenue of the company jumped 39% YoY, while the operating revenue jumped 32% to ₹666 crore during the Q1FY24 from ₹505 core during the same period last fiscal year.