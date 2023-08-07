comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 07 2023 15:58:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.8 -0.17%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.85 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 609.55 -0.81%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.85 -0.02%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,392.75 1.04%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  PB Fintech Q1 Results: Net loss narrows 94% YoY to 11.9 crore, revenue up 39%
Back

PB Fintech released their April to June quarter results on Monday and posted a net consolidated loss of 11.9 crore which was 94% lower year-on-year from net loss of 204 crore reported during the corresponding quarter previous fiscal. The total revenue of the company jumped 39% YoY, while the operating revenue jumped 32% to 666 crore during the Q1FY24 from 505 core during the same period last fiscal year.

The Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was a positive 23 crore during the period under review, an improvement from ( 66 crore) during the same quarter last year which marks a jump of 89 crore.

“We are also very pleased that our core engines of value, the new insurance premium of protection (Health + Term), grew at c.40%, and this growth has been accelerating month on month through the quarter," the statement from PB Fintech said.

Significance growth in new initiatives

In the new initiatives segment of the company, the operating revenue grew 11% to 149 crore with PB Fintech focusing strongly on the quality of the POSP business. The net loss in new initiatives narrowed to 46 crore compared to 71 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

“PB Partners continues to lead the market in scale & efficiency of operations. We have moved the business increasingly towards smaller and higher quality advisors. It has the highest proportion of non-motor business and is present in 15.4k pin codes across India, covering over 80% of pin codes in India. We stay convinced about the future potential of this business and committed to it," the statement said.

The company expressed confidence over becoming PAT-positive for the year.

“Our Renewal/trial revenue is at an ARR of 418+ crore up from 273 crore last year's same quarter. This typically operates at over 85% margins and is a significant source of profit growth. Continuous improvement in Customer onboarding, service, and Claims support – we maintain CSAT of 88%," PB Fintech statement added.

The shares of PB Fintech were trading 1.73% higher on Monday closing at 794.50 apiece. 

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 07:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout